ROGERS, Ark — Emergency crews responded to a house fire early Monday, Jan. 3, morning in Rogers.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, one person was killed after a fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of N. 10th Street.

The person's identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and more information will be released as it is given.

