Heating unit malfunction causes smoke at Pinnacle Hills Promenade

The smoke lasted for about thirty minutes according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins.

ROGERS, Ark. — According to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins with the Rogers Fire Department, a rooftop heating unit that caught fire or a heating unit that had a small malfunction caused smoke to come from the top of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall building Sunday afternoon.

The fire chief said the smoke lasted for about thirty minutes.

No further details were released. 

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story. 

