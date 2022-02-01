D’S restaurant in Van Buren catches fire

Van Buren Police evacuated part of Motel 6 connected behind the building.

D's restaurant in Van Buren caught fire Sunday, Dec. 2 afternoon at 5:18 p.m.

According to Van Buren Fire Captain Kevin Nelson, the fire began in a storage room behind the kitchen.

There was heavy fire damage in the room and adjoining rooms and smoke damage throughout the rest of the restaurant.

The Van Buren Police Department assisted by evacuating part of Motel 6 connected behind the restaurant.

The monetary amount of damages is unknown at this time.