Oklahoma man pleads guilty to threatening Biden, Congress

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to sending emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and their families.

Court records show 58-year-old John Jacob Ahrens pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening the president and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure in emails to KOTV.

In a signed statement, Ahrens said he had no plea agreement, but pleaded guilty on his attorney's advice in hopes of receiving a lenient sentence.