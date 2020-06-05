NWACC planning in-person classes for the fall semester

NWACC is making plans for in-person classes this fall.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) is making plans for in-person classes this fall while implementing college-wide safety measures and having contingency plans on hand due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Summer classes will continue to be offered online.

NWACC's pandemic team is working to phase employees back in this summer and allowing students on campus in the fall.

The college plans to offer students the option to choose from classes that include in-person instruction, a hybrid of in-person and online instruction, as well as online only instruction.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the fall semester will be able to launch with the normal face-to-face campus experience, but of course we will prioritize the health and well-being of our community when moving our plans forward," said NWACC President Dr. Evelyn E. Jorgenson.

NWACC says campus life will look different for students and employees this fall.

Social distancing will be promoted, hand washing and wearing a mask will be encouraged, hand sanitizer will be easily accessible, and college-wide disinfecting efforts will be increased, as well as other initiatives that match those recommended by the CDC, World Health Organization (WHO) and the Arkansas Department of Health.

NWACC is also creating contingency plans to be able to pivot quickly and adjust instruction delivery methods if necessary due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Students and employees are encouraged to monitor their school email to stay updated on NWACC's response to COVID-19.