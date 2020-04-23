Arkansas Tech University will hold no on-campus classes until fall due to coronavirus concerns

ATU's summer 2020 classes will be conducted through virtual instruction.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) has developed plans for how it will operate its Russellville and Ozark campuses during summer 2020 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATU's summer 2020 classes will be conducted through virtual instruction.

"We will develop an ATU transition to recovery task force that will engage in discussions about a civically responsible return to standard operating procedures," said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. "These discussions will be framed by guidance from the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health. I remain appreciative of the flexibility and determination our university community has demonstrated as we work together to continue our mission of student access and student success."

Some critical labs will be taught by appointment, in accordance with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

All ATU on-campus events are canceled until Aug. 3.

ATU summer camps that are capable of transitioning to a virtual environment will be able to do so.