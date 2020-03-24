First case of coronavirus confirmed on UA campus

A University of Arkansas student has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas has reported its first student to test positive for COVID-19.

The university confirmed Monday (March 23) that a student has tested positive for the virus. Officials say that student, whose identity has not been released, is symptomatic and self-quarantined off-campus.

Officials say the student had been in contact with someone who had visited out of state.

The Pat Walker Health Center on campus remains open to treat students and staff, but the guidelines have changed.

