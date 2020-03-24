x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

First case of coronavirus confirmed on UA campus

A University of Arkansas student has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas has reported its first student to test positive for COVID-19.

The university confirmed Monday (March 23) that a student has tested positive for the virus. Officials say that student, whose identity has not been released, is symptomatic and self-quarantined off-campus.

Officials say the student had been in contact with someone who had visited out of state. 

The Pat Walker Health Center on campus remains open to treat students and staff, but the guidelines have changed.

The new guidelines include:

  • No walk-in appointments
  • All appointments must be scheduled by phone
  • Patients can only enter the building from one entrance 
  • External temperature checks are required before entry
  • Evening and Saturday clinic hours are suspended for now.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 201 confirmed cases in Arkansas

RELATED: Local businesses offering pickup, delivery or drive-thru during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic