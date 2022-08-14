Nonprofit organizations release a red-tailed hawk

The Northwest Arkansas land trust and Northsong wild bird rehabilitation hosted an event today to release a hawk into the wild.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northsong Bird Rehabilitation is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to providing medical care to injured wildlife while educating the community on conserving the environment.

"You know when you have a pet or a child that is sick. You have…..you advocate for that pet or that child and you take them to the doctor or urgent care…you have these opportunities that these wildlife just don't have so that's the goal. We advocate to the community so that we as a whole can advocate for them," said Board member Kaylei Goings.

The Red-Tailed hawk released today was brought to them in June after being attacked. The organization saved the hawk by helping it make a full recovery.

"For 14 days it was kind of kept in the isolation ward and then once its wounds started to heal up and it was taken off antibiotics, we moved it into smaller outside avid areas for strengthening," said Dr. Emily Warman.

Community members brought their kids out, not only to see the hawk but to understand wildlife animals.

"It's important that my kids understand the health of nature and the animals that live in it and to make sure we understand we don't do anything to ruin their habitat," said a local resident.

As of now, the nonprofit does not have a facility to care for the animals, but they hope in the near future they will.

"Rose veterinarian management group generously allows us to use their facilities after hours. They're small animal independently owned veterinary practices so we'll often do most of our medical care out of their practices in the evenings," Dr.Warman explained.

Moving forward, the organization's goal is to have a long-term rehab center and to increase community involvement through education.

"It’s important to sustain it long term so, it'll be great to have a facility for field trips or opportunities at that to partner with local schools or groups in stuff so we're really excited," said Goings.

The organization says they have two patients right now that are ready to be released and one of them will be released at the botanical garden of the Ozarks In Fayetteville, next month.

