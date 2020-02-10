New dog park opens in Fort Smith, with maintenance support from Mars Petcare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith’s newest public park officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday (Oct. 1), and the town’s pups couldn’t be happier.
ERC Holdings of Fort Smith constructed a new dog park at 8204 Veterans Ave in Chaffee Crossing that will be conveyed to the city of Fort Smith for a public park facility. ERC Holdings, City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department, and Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority co-hosted the ribbon cutting.
The new 1.24-acre dog park, which cost about $100,000, features:
• An exercise yard with a ramp, spiral tubes, a slalom, and tractor tires;
• A 100 foot by 250 foot running yard with a spiral exercise mound;
• A separate small breed yard;
• A gravel walking trail around the perimeter of the fenced area;
• A drinking fountain for pets and people; and
• A parking lot to accommodate visitors.
