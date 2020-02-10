x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

New dog park opens in Fort Smith, with maintenance support from Mars Petcare

The new 1.24-acre dog park, which cost about $100,000, has several features including an exercise yard with a ramp, spiral tubes, a slalom and tractor tires.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith’s newest public park officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday (Oct. 1), and the town’s pups couldn’t be happier.

ERC Holdings of Fort Smith constructed a new dog park at 8204 Veterans Ave in Chaffee Crossing that will be conveyed to the city of Fort Smith for a public park facility. ERC Holdings, City of Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department, and Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority co-hosted the ribbon cutting.

The new 1.24-acre dog park, which cost about $100,000, features:
• An exercise yard with a ramp, spiral tubes, a slalom, and tractor tires;
• A 100 foot by 250 foot running yard with a spiral exercise mound;
• A separate small breed yard;
• A gravel walking trail around the perimeter of the fenced area;
• A drinking fountain for pets and people; and
• A parking lot to accommodate visitors.

Click here to continue reading from our content partners Talk Business & Politics. 

RELATED: Fort Smith K-9 Ringo set to retire

RELATED: Local artist's sculpture finds a home at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum