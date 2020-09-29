Local artist's sculpture finds a home at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

The sculpture named, Untitled, 2020 is made of polished welded steel and stands eight feet tall.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A new sculpture from Fort Smith artist Greer Farris was installed in the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's (RAM) Sparks Sculpture Garden on Tuesday (Sept. 29).

The sculpture named, Untitled, 2020 is made of polished welded steel and stands eight feet tall.

“I’ve seen this piece on display several times and am always in awe of its size and gaudier,” said the RAM Gallery Manager, Ms. Casey Seamans. “I’ve so adored this sculpture, I just had to reach out to the artist, regarding its availability. Thanks to the rapid response of our board, we were able to seize the opportunity, to display this powerful piece of sculpture art.”

Farris, a Fort Smith native, obtained a Master of Fine Arts from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Education from Northeastern State University. He currently teaches grade school art in Alma and 3-D design at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith.

“I have fun teaching students because they are fresh and exciting,” said Mr. Farris. “I wouldn’t trade places with anyone.”

Similar work from Farris includes his abstract piece, Crossroads, which was created from recycled car bumpers and was selected for the Poydras Corridor Sculpture Exhibition in New Orleans.

“I make sculpture through a process-orientated approach,” Farris wrote. “Ordinarily I work without detailed sketches. The piece begins with the spark of an idea, then I continue intuitively, based on what I see, feel and judge to be right as I proceed. This journey, lends definition and meaning to the resulting composition.”