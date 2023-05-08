New crosswalks being added to Downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Community Health and Research is joining the City of Springdale and NWA Trailblazers in adding crosswalks in Downtown Springdale to improve walkability.
The project took place on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Downtown Springdale at the intersection of Main and Meadow Street.
The project is part of a "Reach" grant that UAMS received to improve physical activity and build environments.
"We want to start encouraging people to start using their body as transportation to be more physically more active. And to bring a safer space to Downtown Springdale as well as urbanism being important and making people realize to be more aware of people that are going walking or riding and being more aware of people who are driving," said
