Learn about Ozark history around the corner in Springdale

Established back in 1968, the Shiloh Museum’s first home was the old Springdale Public Library. The name “Shiloh” comes from the settlement and church that was established in present-day Springdale back in the 1840s. In 1991, they moved out of the old library and into a larger facility to better fit its vision of regional history.



The museum has exhibits dating back to the prehistoric era, through history, and into the 20th century. After you get your taste of history inside, you can head outside to find the six historic buildings dating back to the 1800s and 1900s.



The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it is closed on Sundays.