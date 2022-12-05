New 7Brew location to open in Fort Smith

The new 7Brew location is set to open in August 2022 in the Sam's Club parking lot on Rogers Avenue.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — River Valley residents will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix after 7Brew opens a new location in Fort Smith.

The City’s Board of Zoning Adjustment just approved a variance paving the way for 7 Brew Coffee to open in the Sam’s Club parking lot at 7720 Rogers Avenue.

The grand opening is planned for August of 2022.

7Brew offers customers coffee on the fly by using two drive-thru windows.

