x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Starbucks opening a new location in Springdale

The new store will be located on the corner of Elm Springs Road and N. 48th Street in Springdale.

More Videos

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Coffee lovers rejoice, Starbucks is opening a new location right off of Interstate 49 in Springdale.

The international coffee chain is opening a store on the corner of Elm Springs Road and N. 48th Street in Springdale.  

Credit: Haag Brown Commercial

The location will feature a full-service drive-through with a storefront and outdoor patio seating.

According to a press release, Haag Brown Development purchased 2.7 acres from Mercy Health System and will divide the property into three out-parcels lining the south side of Elm Springs Road, just off I-49. 

It is located across the street from McDonald's and Macadoodles next to Mercy. 

RELATED: Walmart offers drop off recycling hubs at some area stores

RELATED: Starbucks unveils plans to phase out its single-use cups

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com