Starbucks opening a new location in Springdale

The new store will be located on the corner of Elm Springs Road and N. 48th Street in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Coffee lovers rejoice, Starbucks is opening a new location right off of Interstate 49 in Springdale.

The international coffee chain is opening a store on the corner of Elm Springs Road and N. 48th Street in Springdale.

The location will feature a full-service drive-through with a storefront and outdoor patio seating.

According to a press release, Haag Brown Development purchased 2.7 acres from Mercy Health System and will divide the property into three out-parcels lining the south side of Elm Springs Road, just off I-49.

It is located across the street from McDonald's and Macadoodles next to Mercy.

