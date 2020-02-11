National nonpartisan project flies 'Together' airplane banner over Fayetteville ahead of election

The Together project is a nonpartisan collaborative of American artists and producers who are trying to bring America together.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — An airplane banner with a new graphic design of the word “Together” printed on it was seen flying around Fayetteville Monday (Nov. 2) ahead of Election Day.

A related massive video projection was cast on buildings around the city on Friday as well.

The Together project is a nonpartisan collaborative of American artists and producers, working to “reignite the American spirit, where we recognize that we have more in common than not, and the values we share make us stronger as a country.”

Recent research shows that Americans are not nearly as polarized in their beliefs and priorities as the current political environment makes it seem.

The banner was seen flying over the University of Arkansas on Monday from 1-2 p.m.