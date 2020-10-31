x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

2020 Christmas shopping in NWA and River Valley

Still have Christmas gifts to buy? You can wrap up your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses at one of these events.
Credit: MGN

ARKANSAS, USA — 'Tis the season of giving! Do you still have Christmas gifts to buy? Here is a list of local events to help you finish your holiday shopping while supporting local businesses. We will update the list throughout the season.

Arkansas Christmas Shopping Events

Fayetteville: 

Black Friday Holiday Market - Central Mall 

Nov. 27-29 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fort Smith

Holiday Open House at The Shops at Brick City

Nov. 5-8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Arkansas River Holiday Market at Kay Rodgers Park

Nov. 7-8 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Highfill:

Back the BLUE Holiday Market at Holland Barn Venue

Nov. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Van Buren:

Mingle & Jingle Craft Fair at Madame's Main Attraction

Dec. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Oklahoma Christmas Shopping Events

Poteau:

Poteau Holiday Market at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center

Nov. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Related Articles

RELATED: NWA, River Valley 2020 holiday season charities, volunteer opportunities and fundraisers