Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill picks Bentonville non-profit for 'My Cause My Cleats' fundraiser

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — NFL Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has chosen Lifewater International as the charity he will support during the player-led NFL fundraiser this year called "My Cause My Cleats." The organization's headquarters are in Bentonville, Ark.

Lifewater International is a Christian non-profit organization on a mission to end the global water and sanitation crisis. Lifewater says it has served more than 2.5 million people in over 40 countries for more than four decades.

This will be the third year Tannehill has chosen the charity organization as a partner to support the cause of safe water.

My Cause My Cleats is an NFL fundraiser led by players. Every year, players choose a charity to support and auction off a pair of custom-designed cleats with the charity's name and logo. One hundred percent of the auction's proceeds go to the chosen charity.

"We've seen hundreds if not thousands of lives changed by providing them clean water sources and providing the education to keep the water clean," Tannehill said.