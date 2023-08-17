Mountainburg Dinosaur Park getting new dinosaur statues

The first dinosaur was installed at the park back in the early 80s with a second and third installed over the following decade.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — If you've driven through Mountainburg on Old Highway 71, there's no doubt you've seen the dinosaurs at the city park.

Great news: The City of Mountainburg will have a few new dinosaurs "roaming" the park located in the center of town. That original family of three larger than life dinosaur statues will be joined by three more this week.

The city council approved spending about $6,500 on the new additions. "Our new buddies are coming to the park," the city said in a Facebook post.

According to Mountainburg's website, the Dinosaur Park has a playground, basketball courts, picnic area, running trail—and yes—large dinosaurs. "Dinosaur Park is a perfect place for family and friends to have fun and make memories in the City of Mountainburg."

The first dinosaur was installed at the park back in the early 80s with a second and third installed over the following decade. The city's mayor Susan Wilson said the new dinos are a great addition to the city park.

"In 2018 when the tornado hit, it took out a lot of our park equipment and trees. Then in 2019, we were awarded a park grant and we spent $60,000 on the new playground that has a dinosaur and a dragon in it. And then now to get these, it's a great addition to our park," Wilson said.

Wilson said she's met quite a few out-of-towners and even those from out of state who make it a point to stop by the park to see the Jurassic statues.

