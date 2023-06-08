Rogers mother accidentally donates daughter's wedding dress to Goodwill, now they're asking for help finding it

"I had a meltdown for sure. I had a little bit of freakout," Bailey said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers mother and daughter are in crisis mode after an effort to clear out extra clothing turned into accidentally donating a wedding dress.

Nicole Dobson and her daughter Bailey are now asking for the public's help. About a week ago, Nicole had a garage sale in which several of her daughter's prom dresses had sold. What didn't sell was taken to a Goodwill store in Rogers. To their dismay, one of those dresses included on accident was her daughter's wedding dress— the one she's supposed to wear in her wedding in a few short months.

The dress was in a pink bag that somehow got mixed up with the prom dresses. Bailey Dobson says when she found out what happened she had a meltdown.

"I had a meltdown for sure. I had a little bit of freakout," Bailey said.

Bailey and her mom are asking whoever purchased the dress to contact them so they can buy it back.

"It's hard because we screwed it up. So I just wanted to make it right," Nicole said.

"I would hope that the person who found the dress is willing enough to give it back to kind of allow me to have the original experience that I've always dreamed of. Because it is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. And I probably won't ever get to do this again." Bailey said.

"If there's another mom out there who picked it up or whatever, to just, like for me and my husband, like, we want to give Bailey what she wants for her wedding. And we're super proud of her. She's a good, she's a good kid. And so I really want this for her," said the mother of the bride-to-be.

Bailey's wedding is set for December 19, she does have a backup dress that will be ready in time, but told us she really wants her original dress back.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device