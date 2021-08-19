Mercy increases starting pay to $15 an hour

The more than 6,000 workers who will receive an increase include housekeepers, food service, transportation and pharmacy, medical and lab technicians.

ARKANSAS, USA — Mercy has announced it will be raising the starting wage to $15 an hour for all newly hired co-workers

The $18 million additional annual commitment will raise more than 6,000 co-workers’ pay to $15 an hour.

“This decision is rooted in our values and promotes the common good for our co-workers and the communities where they serve,” said Lynn Britton, Mercy president and CEO.

The new minimum wage will be implemented across Mercy as of Sept. 19 and workers will see the raise on their paychecks as soon as Oct. 8.

Mercy serves a geographical area that has a significant percentage of jobs under $15 an hour, including Arkansas, which has the highest percentage of those jobs in the U.S. Arkansas makes up 47.4% while Oklahoma is 43.8% and Missouri makes up 41.6%.

“We decided to make the transition immediately, rather than in stages, because this critical decision can positively affect so many lives and families,” Britton said. “It is our prayer and hope that this will ease the financial stress of many co-workers, regardless of where they work in our ministry, and let them know what they do matters greatly to the patients and families we serve every day.”