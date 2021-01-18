Mercy clinic focusing on COVID-19 patients opens in Fort Smith

Mercy Clinic COVID Care is focused on treating COVID-19 patients and patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Fort Smith has opened a clinic focused on COVID-19 patients and patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

Mercy Clinic COVID Care – Fort Smith is located at 6801 Rogers Ave. at the former Convenient Care clinic at Mercy Tower West.

The clinic is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Thursdays. It is available for walk-ins only and patients do not need to be established with Mercy to use the clinic.

This clinic was opened to keep COVID-19 related symptoms separate from other patients and was designed to help protect the community and allow Mercy to continue to serve all patients.

Mercy urges those with symptoms such as fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, rash on the skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes to use the clinic.

Those with severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, or loss of speech or movement are urged to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest emergency room.

COVID-19 testing and other diagnostic processes such as testing for strep throat and influenza will be used to diagnose and treat patients at the clinic. Patients will be evaluated by a physician or advanced practice nurse, who will create a treatment plan for each patient following a diagnosis.

Face masks and social distancing are required in the clinic and patients are allowed to have one person with them at their appointment.

For Mercy Fort Smith's visitor guidelines click here.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you can schedule a test with Mercy by calling 479-573-3939. The testing is held at Mercy Convenient Care at 3505 79th St. For a vaccine appointment you can call 833-364-6777 or by visiting mercy.net/FSMVaccine.

