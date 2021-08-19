Mercy, Baptist Health add services and beds in Fort Smith area in response to COVID surge

Mercy set up this dedicated clinic to keep those with COVID-19-related symptoms, including moderate to severe respiratory illnesses, separate from other patients.

As new COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, Fort Smith area health providers continue to seek more ways to serve patients and keep the public safe, including a clinic focused on those with COVID symptoms and more beds in Van Buren.

Arkansas has 23,788 active cases as of Wednesday (Aug. 18), according to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard.

Of those active cases, 84.8% are unvaccinated. The dashboard reported 1,372 positive case hospital admissions in the state, 91.9% of whom are unvaccinated.

There are 182 hospitalized in the Arkansas Valley Hospital Association area, which includes Crawford and Sebastian County.

Of those hospitalized area COVID patients, 36 are in intensive care and 24 are on ventilators.

Mercy Fort Smith announced Wednesday it has opened a clinic focused solely on the treatment of COVID-19 patients and people with symptoms of the illness.

Mercy Clinic COVID Care – Fort Smith, located at the former Convenient Care clinic at Mercy Tower West, 6801 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, is open 3 to 9 p.m. six days a week and is available to walk-ins only (no appointments needed).