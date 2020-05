Jesse Dale Young was last seen Wednesday (May 6) when he went missing from his home north of Salina.

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — The Mayes County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing two-year-old boy.

Jesse Dale Young went missing from his home north of Salina, Oklahoma around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (May 6).

Jesse was last seen wearing a diaper and blue Croc style shoes.