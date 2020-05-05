Elkins Police are searching for 16-year-old missing boy

Scott Hank Lee Brumley was last seen on May 4 around 1:00 p.m. in Elkins.

ELKINS, Ark. — 16-year-old Scott Hank Lee Brumley went missing on Monday (May 4) at approximately 12:53 p.m. near 245 Perry Lane in Elkins.

He told his foster mother he was going to walk to Bunch Park to hang out Monday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m. she began calling him and could not make contact.

His foster family checked their Life 360 App and located his phone on the highway in front of the school.

They said this is not the first time he has done this and believe he is possibly headed to Springdale or Seligman, MO.

Scott was last seen with a Black Puffy jacket on, no shirt, white jeans, and black shoes.

Scott has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

He is approximately 5'10 and weighs close to 130 lbs.