$5 million gift brings Marshals Museum one step closer to opening

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving a $5 million anonymous donation.

The museum has a $12.5 million campaign goal and says they plan to use $8 million of the total funds to build out its galleries and create a transformative storytelling experience for guests.

“This pledge is the impetus we need to reach our capital campaign goal,” said Doug Babb, board chair of the United States Marshals Museum. “With this generous gift, we will soon move forward with plans to create an educational and immersive experience for our guests.”

The star-shaped facility is located along the banks of the Arkansas River in downtown Fort Smith.

They plan to offer five unique galleries to share the history of the U.S. Marshal

Service.

“The finish line is in sight,” said Laurice Hachem, board chair of the United States Marshals Museum Foundation, “These funds will allow us to fully share the deep and rich story of the U.S. Marshals Service.”