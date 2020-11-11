U.S. Marshals Museum raises $500,000 to meet match; Foundation president to depart

The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith announced Wednesday it has met, and exceeded, the $500,000 anonymous matching donation given to the project in April.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) it has met, and exceeded, the $500,000 anonymous matching donation given to the project in April, allowing the institution to raise $1 million during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alice Alt, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, also announced she is leaving the organization.

“It speaks volumes of our local, regional, and national donors to have helped the Museum reach the $500,000 match by giving to this project, and in turn, continue to support the mission and vision”, said Foundation Chair Robert A. Young III. “That mission and vision is education, discourse, impact and experience.”

With the help of this gift, the team at the Museum believes they are good financially for 2021.