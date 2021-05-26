Manhunt underway for driver who fled from police in stolen truck in Johnson

JOHNSON, Arkansas — A vehicle crashed into a tree on 48th St. in Johnson this morning while fleeing from a police officer attempting to pull it over.
The driver then fled on foot with “something in his hand” but police are not confirming whether or not that was a gun or weapon.
Crews at the crash site and additional officers are searching the area for the person who fled.
A manhunt to find the driver is underway in Springdale, Tontitown and Johnson.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.