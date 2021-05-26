Manhunt underway for driver who fled from police in stolen truck in Johnson

A manhunt to find the driver who hit a tree before running away on foot is underway in Springdale, Tontitown and Johnson.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — A vehicle crashed into a tree on 48th St. in Johnson this morning while fleeing from a police officer attempting to pull it over.

The driver then fled on foot with “something in his hand” but police are not confirming whether or not that was a gun or weapon.

Crews at the crash site and additional officers are searching the area for the person who fled.

