FBI raid multiple locations across the River Valley

According to the FBI, they are conducting a large court-authorized investigation at several residences.

CENTRAL CITY, Ark. — Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, conducted raids across the River Valley Tuesday.

The FBI has released little details as to what sparked the court-authorized raids as they are still investigating.

5NEWS Viewers reported a large police presence in the 200 block of Highway 255 in Central City. Law enforcement officers were seen taking luxury cars from a home in the neighborhood.

Additional FBI agents were at a business called Vintage Vibes on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith. Though the FBI would not confirm why they are there, they did say it is part of the investigation they are doing in the Central City area.

FBI, state and local partners, U.S. Marshals, Sebastian County Sheriff's Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Fort Smith Police and many others helped with the raids.

The FBI says there is no threat to the public at this time and will release more information later today. They said they will be on the scene for several hours today.