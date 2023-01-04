'The floor was vibrating' | Man recounts Little Rock tornado

"Just before that [tornado] I was on the phone with my wife and I was just like: 'I am praying to God right now that he keeps us safe'," Bell said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday afternoon in Little Rock, Arkansas strong storms brought tornadoes through the area, leaving neighborhoods damaged in its wake. But, after it passed, communities were brought together with a purpose - to make sure everyone was okay.

Rue Bell, who lives off of Cantrell Road, one of many people who rode out the storms in his home, took time to recount the moments that the storm and tornado hit. He said that just before, something weird happened - his door bell rang. When he went to go check it out he saw an Amazon driver at his door.

"Well that was weird," Bell said. "So I was running trying to get him inside and get my boy safe and all of a sudden lights went off and it got dead silent. And I just remember shutting my door and running back to my bathroom, throwing that mattress, getting my boy safe around my arms and just praying to God that everything is okay."

The next thing he knew, he heard what sounded like a freight train.

"I mean it was so loud - it just came through and it was vibrating and just before that I was on the phone with my wife and I was just like: 'I am praying to God right now that he keeps us safe' and all glory goes to Him that he kept me and my boy safe."

After the storm passed Bell, like many of his neighbors, found themselves outside of their homes looking around to make sure everyone was okay, as well as checking houses - as they banded together to help each other.

The storm left devastation from West Little Rock through North Little Rock to Jacksonville, Arkansas after a suspected tornado cut a path of more than 40 miles on Friday.

Homes and businesses were destroyed, thousands were left without power, and at least five people were killed. One of those deaths was in North Little Rock; the other four in Wynne, Arkansas.

At least 24 people were taken to the hospital, according to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr.