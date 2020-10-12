Fayetteville Police and Pedal It Forward give away 100 bicycles to local kids

Pedal It Forward of Bentonville donated 100 bicycles and partnered with the police to make sure 100 kids receive a brand new bicycle this holiday season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Fayetteville Police Department and Pedal It Forward are giving away 100 bicycles to kids within Northwest Arkansas communities.

Pedal It Forward of Bentonville donated 100 bicycles and partnered with the Fayetteville Police Department to make sure 100 kids receive a brand new bicycle this holiday season.

Police and volunteers from Pedal It Forward decided to give away the bikes in a two days span.

The volunteers met at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville on Thursday (Dec 10) to start the first day of the giveaway.

They gave away 50 bicycles on Thursday and plan to give away 50 more on Friday (Dec 11).

All spots available to sign up to receive a bicycle are now full.

The event, according to volunteers, was put on to make sure kids ages 2-8 who can not afford a bicycle would receive one.

Volunteers with Pedal It Forward helped fit children with a bike and make sure it's is ready to be ridden.