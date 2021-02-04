Man arrested in connection to multiple car break-ins in Logan County

Zachary Graham, 23, of Paris, was arrested on charges associated with a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — Zachary Graham, 23, of Paris, was arrested on charges associated with a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins that took place on March 26, 2021.

In the early morning of March 26, 2021, the Paris Police Department received a report of a residential break-in and another report of a stolen vehicle in the same area. The vehicle was a white Chevrolet Encore.

Shortly after, the Logan County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen black Chevrolet Malibu on Six Mile Road, and a white Chevrolet Encore left in a driveway.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the white Chevrolet Encore was the same vehicle stolen from Paris. The victim of the stolen black Chevy Malibu had other items stolen as well.

Hours later, it was learned that vehicles near Six Mile Road had also been broken into along with another area in which a Booneville Police officer had seen the black Chevy Malibu, but it had not yet been reported stolen at that time.

The theft reports continued when police received a call that a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 truck was stolen from a home, and a black Chevy Malibu left in the driveway. Residents said a handgun, ID cards, and other items were also stolen. This happened south of Booneville near the Logan and Scott County line, so the Scott County Sheriff's Office took the report.

Logan County Sargeant, Jay Crosby, responded to the scene and recovered the black Malibu which ended up being the vehicle stolen earlier from Six Mile Road.

Around mid-morning investigators were at the Sheriff's office when a call came in about a physical altercation at a house in Paris on East Walnut St. The caller said Zachary Graham showed up at the house in a black Chevrolet Z71 pickup and got into a fight with the residents.

Police soon responded to the scene and took Graham into custody. Investigators took possession of the Chevrolet truck and recovered the stolen handgun in the truck and other items including ID cards and credit cards from the other break-ins.