Fayetteville police searching for E-Z Mart robbery suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police in Fayetteville are searching for a suspect they say attempted to rob an E-Z Mart convivence store.

According to Sgt. Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, a white male entered the store on East 15th Street and Curtis Avenue with his hands in his jacket as if he might have a weapon. 

Police say the man demanded money from the clerk. It's unclear if the clerk gave the man any money from the store. 

Witnesses saw no weapon at the scene, Murphy says. 

Police are now searching for the male suspect. No further details about the alleged crime or suspect have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

