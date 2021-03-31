x
Fort Smith Police hope to identify, speak with woman regarding $2K jewelry theft

Police shared images from the Zero St. Walmart. If you recognize the woman or car seen in the photos, please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared surveillance images from the Zero St. Walmart in Fort Smtih in hopes of identifying a woman they want to speak with regarding a felony theft. 

Approximately $2,000 in jewelry was stolen.

If you have any information that can help identify the woman wearing a yellow hat or the car in the images below, please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5100. 

To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. 

