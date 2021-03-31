Fort Smith Police hope to identify, speak with woman regarding $2K jewelry theft

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared surveillance images from the Zero St. Walmart in Fort Smtih in hopes of identifying a woman they want to speak with regarding a felony theft.
Approximately $2,000 in jewelry was stolen.
If you have any information that can help identify the woman wearing a yellow hat or the car in the images below, please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5100.
To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.