Man arrested in connection with Rogers shooting; police search for second suspect

A 25-year-old was shot twice on Wednesday (Feb. 3). One suspect has been arrested, and a second suspect is still at large.

ROGERS, Arkansas — On Wednesday (Feb. 3) the Rogers Police Department (RPD) responded to 803 E Greenfield St. at approximately 5:00 p.m. for a reported shooting.

25-year-old Cody Lupica of Rogers was confronted by two subjects who reportedly engaged in a verbal conflict with him on the phone earlier that day.

One of the suspects produced a handgun and shot Cody twice, once in the wrist, and once in the abdomen.

Both subjects then fled on foot.

Lupica was transported to the hospital for treatment.

One of the two suspects, a Hispanic male juvenile, was arrested on Friday (Feb. 5) and has been charged with Accomplice to Attempted Capital Murder, Accomplice to Battery in the 1st Degree and Battery in the 1st Degree.

The second suspect is still at large.