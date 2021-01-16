Police investigating after one person shot in Fayetteville

Around 9:40 p.m. officers responded to the area of Bradstreet Lane and Keats Drive in reference to a shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting Friday (Jan. 15) night.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD, around 9:40 p.m. officers responded to the area of Bradstreet Lane and Keats Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found one male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Their identity has not been released.

Murphy says there is no threat to the public at this time.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.