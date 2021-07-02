Emergency crews perform water rescue in Rogers

At around 4 a.m. emergency crews responded to the end of Hwy 94 for a vehicle that ended up in the water after a pursuit.

ROGERS, Ark. — At around 4 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 7), emergency crews responded to the end of Hwy 94 for a vehicle that ended up in the water at Monte Ne boat ramp. The vehicle ended up in the water after a pursuit.

When crews arrived at the scene, two people had already been rescued and one person was still stuck on top of the vehicle in the water.

Crews were able to successfully rescue the person and take them to get medical attention.

Highway 94 East Fire Department was assisted in the rescue by Marine 4571, Recuse 4551, Engine 4512, Beaver Lake Fire Dept., Benton County Sheriff's Office, Hickory Creek Fire Department, Medic 7161, Station 45, and the Rogers Fire Department.

No further details were released.