Warrant issued for man in connection to deadly motorcycle hit-and-run in Rogers

Police are searching for the motorcyclist who allegedly fled the scene on foot following the crash.

ROGERS, Ark. — A crash involving two motorcycles and another vehicle turned deadly Saturday (Aug. 29) morning in Rogers. According to police, one of the motorcycle drivers left the scene on foot following the fatal collision.

A Felony Warrant has been issued for Christopher Park, 37 of Rogers, in connection with Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run accident, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

The third vehicle involved in the accident has been identified as a maroon 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro.

The vehicle was partially tracked as it drove across town. The accident time was 10:40 am on Aug. 29. The Nitro was last seen westbound at Oak at S. 6th St. at 10:42 am.

If anyone has any information about the location of Christopher Park or the Dodge Nitro please contact MPO David Crawford at the Rogers Police Department (479-636-4141).

The Rogers Fire Department first reported the accident Saturday morning on Facebook. Their post stated that the crash happened at 1st Street and West Olrich Street.

On Sunday (Aug. 30), Arkansas State Police released a fatal crash summary detailing the crash. The summary stated that a Harley FLHT, driven by 45-year-old Gary Stennet of Welling, Okla., was southbound on 1st Street when a Honda MX 250 (driven by an unknown driver) ran a red light going eastbound and collided with Stennet.

Stennet fell from his bike and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on S 1st Street. The driver of the Honda MX 250 left their motorcycle in the grass near an intersection and left the scene. The vehicle that hit Stennet after he fell from his bike also left the scene.

The Arkansas State Police summary also states that there was heavy rain in the area at the time of the crash.

“There’s possibly another vehicle involved in the accident some type of red Jeep SUV and we’re trying to go through and identify what type of vehicle that was exactly," Keith Foster, with the Rogers Police Department, said. "If they know anything about it, we would ask that they, of course, call the department and let us know kind of what happened.”