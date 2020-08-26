Booneville Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Details are limited at this time, but as of now they are looking for an older model possibly extended cab truck, possibly spray painted partly blue with white doors.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — The Booneville Police Department is asking for the public's help in an investigation into a hit-and-run accident with physical injuries that happened Tuesday (Aug. 25) evening.

According to police, details are limited at this time, but as of now they are looking for an older model possibly extended cab truck, possibly spray painted partly blue with white doors.

Police say it could possibly a Chevy or Dodge pickup.

Any information given to law enforcement will be held confidential.

You can message the Booneville Police Department directly or call the 479-675-3456 with information.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will release more information as it becomes available.