Lyon College to offer loan forgiveness program

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Lyon College said it is the first college in Arkansas to reportedly offer a loan repayment assistance program (LRAP), also known as the Lyon Pledge, to all new and incoming students starting with the fall 2021 semester.

New and incoming students must sign up before the first day of classes on Tuesday, August 17.

“We want to show our conviction that graduates of Lyon College receive a quality education that prepares them to succeed in the workforce,” said Lyon President W. Joseph King. “The Lyon Pledge is a promise to our students that we can help you repay your student loans if your income is low after graduation.”