Lyon College announces no in-person instruction this fall

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Lyon College is the first academic institution in Arkansas to announce that it won’t have in-person classes this fall. College President W. Joseph King said Friday (July 24) students will conduct classes online and only international students will be allowed to live on campus along with other students who demonstrate a special need to live on campus.

“With a heavy heart, I am reaching out to inform you that on Thursday, the Board of Trustees determined remote instruction for the fall would be in the best interest of the college,” King said. “While we understand the emotional and financial repercussions of this decision, we must put our students and community members’ safety first. Students are the heart of our mission, and we must protect them and our commitment to them.”

Students will remain home this semester to participate in remote instruction. The college will not have athletic competition until after Dec. 31, 2020. However, administrators and the athletic department are looking into spring 2021 athletic opportunities for fall and winter athletes.