Local K-9 officer receives Narcan after bad reaction to drug sniff during traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — On Saturday (May 22), the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to Parker Ford in reference to a report of a vehicle in the river.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle was not occupied, and they removed it from the river.

After removing it, authorities were able to determine it had been reported stolen on May 20 from the Clifton, Ark. area.

On May 23, a MCSO deputy saw a vehicle driving southbound on Hwy. 23 that matched the description of the one seen on video at the time of the theft.

After stopping the vehicle, Deputy Fennel instructed the driver, identified as Colton James Thompson, to exit the vehicle, and at that time, Thompson became argumentative, would not cooperate and was taken into custody.

K-9 handler, Corporal Ham, arrived on the scene to assist and deployed his K-9 partner, Kandy, on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for drugs.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple glass pipes containing marijuana residue, a bag of marijuana weighing 18.1 grams, five plastic baggies, a straw with residue, a syringe, thirteen .380 bullets and a gun holster.

While processing the vehicle, K-9 Kandy had a bad reaction, presumably to something that she had encountered during the vehicle sniff, and she collapsed.

Corporal Ham reacted quickly and administered a dose of Narcan and had her transported to a vet clinic where she received medical treatment. She has since been recovered and returned to duty.

Corporal Ham and K-9 Kandy:

While being processed into the Madison County Holding Facility, the jailer observed a white object being concealed on Thompson and instructed him to take it out.

Thompson used his hand to push it further up into his body and refused to remove it. He was then transported to Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

The hospital was able to retrieve the item from inside of Thompson's body, which was described as a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The two passengers in the vehicle, identified as Jackayla Bruno and Johnny Treat, both had active warrants from other counties and were taken into custody.

According to the report, Treat said he drove the car to Parker Ford, but it was Thompson and another suspect that shot the vehicle and pushed it into the river.

Bruno was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Treat was charged with Theft of Vehicle Valued at $5000.00 or Less, 1st Degree Criminal Mischief/Property of Another Value More than $1000.00, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Less than Four Ounces of Marijuana.

Thompson was charged with Introducing a Prohibited Item into a Correctional Facility, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Governmental Operations and Expired Tags.