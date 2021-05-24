x
Local News

Bison herd runs loose in Bella Vista; police warn people to avoid area

Bella Vista Police are warning people to avoid Glasgow Rd. in the area of Fire Station 3 and Branchwood as they attempt to herd them. 12 have been spotted so far.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD) is warning people to avoid Glasgow Rd. in the area of Fire Station 3 and Branchwood. 

Police are attempting to redirect a herd of bison that somehow got loose and are wandering near the roadway. 

Police have spotted 12 so far and are asking people to stay out of the area.

Crews are out searching and devising a plan to find and catch the bison. 

Bison herd on the loose in Bella Vista

Denise Cockrell

Editor's Note: The original version of this article stated it was a herd of buffalo on the loose. This was based on initial police reporting. 

