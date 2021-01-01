x
Local hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2021

Some parents started 2021 on a high note with the birth of their new little ones.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — 2020 is behind us and many people are looking forward to 2021, including some new parents.

Meet Bentley Ahmad Beatty-Mack, the first baby born at Washington Regional in Fayetteville in 2021. 

Credit: Washington Regional Medical Center

Baby Bentley was born at 3:08 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. 

The hospital says he is welcomed by proud parents Brian and Tremayne of Fayetteville and siblings Brayden, Bailee and Bryson. 

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas welcomed its first newborn of 2021, baby Vicente. Congratulations to mom Adriana and dad Juan!

Credit: Mercy NWA

Vicente was born at 8:58 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.  

Congratulations to all the new parents!

