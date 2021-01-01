Pedestrian hit while crossing Wedington Drive on New Year's Eve

A 42-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while crossing Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on New Year's Eve.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — According to Fayetteville Police, a 42-year-old male was struck by a vehicle while crossing Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on New Year's Eve.

Police say the driver was working a shift when he hit the man. It's unknown at this time if any citations will be issued.

The man was taken to a local hospital and as of right now is in serious but stable condition.

Police say the accident happened near Casey’s convenience store on Wedington.

The man was crossing traffic at the time of the accident. His identity has not been released at this time.