Local hair salons, barbershops and cosmetic services preparing to reopen

Staff at local businesses are sanitizing every inch of their shops in anticipation of a very busy reopen on May 6th.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hair salons, barbershops and other cosmetic services have been preparing for what’s expected to be a very busy day Wednesday (May 6).

When clients come into Freshair Salon for their appointment, they will experience a lot of changes.

“They might have to come in for just a dry cut versus the full shampoo and style and everything just due to time," said stylist Lindsay Capps.

The salon will be at 30% occupancy meaning only five stylists can work at a time.

“I’ve been doing this for over 10 years now and my clients have become my family, my friends, and I love them and I miss them so much," Capps said.

Clients will have to wait for their appointment inside their cars where they will receive a text message from their stylist.

When they enter the salon, people will have to sanitize their hands.

“I was actually supposed to come I want to say two or three days before all of this hit so, it’s definitely needed," said client Samatha Erickson.

Clients and stylists will both have to wear their own masks during the appointment.

“I don’t care if it’s quick and easy I’m just ready. Hair day is my favorite day," Erickson said.

Staff at Salon Fix in Fayetteville are also scrubbing and sanitizing every inch of the salon.

“Very excited about the reopening but at the same time very nervous to make sure that everybody has a safe reopening," said stylist Amy Hester.

The demand for haircuts is so high that they needed to hire more people.

“We have actually had to add two new staff so that the people that can’t get an appointment anywhere else they can just call here and make an appointment with a new staff member," said stylist Alicia Simmons.

It’s a challenge faced in most places but businesses are doing everything they can to accommodate people during this time.

“I had a little over 60 clients to get in and so I’m booked out until the middle of June," Capps said.

Customers are also asked not to bring any additional guests to their appointments, which includes children.

In between appointments stylists will have to disinfect their stations as a safety precaution.