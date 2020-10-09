Large power outage hits parts of Northwest Arkansas

A large power outage has left many people in Northwest Arkansas in the dark Thursday afternoon.

ROGERS, Ark. — Update: Carroll Electic expects to have power restored to all of its customers by 5 p.m.

A large power outage has left many people in Northwest Arkansas in the dark Thursday (Sept. 10) afternoon.

Carroll Electric is reporting over 15,000 outages alone in Benton County. Parts of Springdale and Siloam Springs have also been impacted.

5NEWS reached out to Carroll Electric for a comment on the power outages and received the following message:

"At 1:20 p.m. one of Carroll Electric's high voltage transmission lines opened after recognizing a fault on our electric system. This particular transmission line feeds multiple substations in South Benton County. At this time, we are troubleshooting the transmission line to determine what has caused the fault and are in the process of resupplying this area with power from other substations on our system. Right now, we estimate 16,000 customers are without power (15% of our total consumer base)."

A video from a 5NEWS viewer shows the power out at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA).

Carroll Electric says a fallen transmission line near Bellview Estates in Benton County was discovered. It will need to be repaired.

Most Carroll Electric customers should have their power restored by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Cory Smith, the director for Carroll Electric corporate relations said.