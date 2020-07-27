x
Juvenile suspect identified in Fayetteville hit-and-run fatality case

Evidence led detectives to check all registered green Toyota FJ Cruisers in Washington and Benton Counties, and a juvenile suspect has been identified.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police Chief, Mike Reynolds, announced an update in a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

On July 18, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a vehicle struck and killed 34-year-old Ryan Renfro while he was walking on the sidewalk at W. Cleveland Street and N. Sunset Drive, and the driver of the suspect vehicle left the scene. 

Ryan A. Renfro

Detectives gathered evidence that led them to check all registered green Toyota FJ Cruisers in Washington and Benton Counties. 

The Fayetteville Police Department has identified and processed a green Toyota FJ Cruiser suspected of being involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash.

A juvenile person of interest has been identified, but their identity will not be released at this time. 

Evidence collected from the vehicle has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for forensic analysis. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 587-3520. 

