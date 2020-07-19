Man killed in a hit-and-run accident in Fayetteville identified

A man died due to a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in Fayetteville, according to police.

The accident happened at the intersection of Cleveland and Sunset Drive in Fayetteville at approximately 7:18 p.m. The person was believed to be headed east on Cleveland Street when the accident occurred.

Police say witnesses saw a black Nissan Xterra van flee the scene eastbound.

One of the witnesses tried chasing down the van but was unsuccessful.

Arkansas State Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Ryan A. Renfro. Renfro is listed as an administrative specialist on the University of Arkansas website.

Police are asking those who live in the area to review any surveillance footage they may have from around that time. Anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police, at (479) 587-3555.

