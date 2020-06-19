Juneteenth events in Northwest Arkansas

Several Northwest Arkansas residents are planning to celebrate the national holiday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — June 19 is a nationally celebrated day commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States and there are a few events happening in Northwest Arkansas to celebrate the day.

The University of Arkansas African American Resource Group and the Office for Diversity and Inclusion are hosting a virtual Juneteenth celebration Friday (June 19) evening.

The trivia event will be via Facebook Live from 7-9 p.m.

To play you must respond to the questions within the Facebook Live event on the UA African American Resource Group page, and not from a watch party.

DJ Derrick will post questions throughout the event and the first person to respond with the correct answer for each question will win an $80 Visa Gift Card.

If you are identified as a winner, one of the committee members will contact you. All winners will be announced at the end of the event.

Mrs. Ronetta J Francis will also be speaking about the "Importance of Voting the Political Climate in the African American Community" during the event.

For the first time ever, there will be a community Juneteenth 2020 cookout celebration in the City of Bentonville.

"The coming together of various resources and support from the broader community has been great to witness. We truly hope this momentum continues to grow in speed and collaboration as we seek to drive more tangible change in the region," event organizers wrote on Facebook.

Organizers say the goals of the event are:

To educate attendees about how far we've come

Share a few ways we can start today, with everyone's commitment

Discuss critical partnership, solution and resource needs to implement systemic community changes

Organizers worked with the local police department to safely organize the community event.