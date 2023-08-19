Joseph K. Wood sworn in as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas

Wood is the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Joseph K. Wood has been named Chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas at the annual summer State Committee Meeting, on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Wood is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services, a former Washington County judge, and former treasurer of the Republican Party of Arkansas.

According to the ADTSS, Wood has "driven efficiencies in overall county government operations, and led 3,100 counties in the country as Chair of Community Economic and Workforce Development for National Association of Counties," among other accomplishments.

"I look forward to taking over the reins from Chairman John Parke and leading our Party into the elections of 2024, and supporting the bold, conservative agenda of our county committees, state legislators, and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders," said Wood.

Wood was nominated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and sworn in by Arkansas Supreme Court Shawn Womack. To learn more about Wood, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device